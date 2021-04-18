A A A

Singer and songwriter Paula Fuga released “If Ever,” the lead track of her upcoming album “Rain on Sunday” – available on all digital services on Friday, June 18. The lead track is a duet with Jack Johnson featuring musician Ben Harper.

Rain on Sunday is Fuga’s second full-length album and also her debut album on Jack Johnson’s own Brushfire Records and Republic Records.

In bringing Rain on Sunday to life, Fuga worked with producer Mike Love, recording live with her longtime bandmates and infusing each song with a “kinetic and joyful energy.” For the album’s creation, everything was tracked live, playing in a room together, which was Fuga said was “of most importance” to her.

For the lead single, “If Ever,” Fuga joins Jack Johnson in a bittersweet but life-affirming duet. Johnson had the melody and lyrics to the song for years, written about his father and the loss felt after his passing. As they were collaboratively working on the song, Fuga’s dad passed away as well, allowing for their shared experiences to weave their stories together. Graced with Ben Harper’s lap-steel guitar, Johnson and Fuga’s voices align to tenderly express both heartbreak and gratitude.

Additionally, the MAGNUM P.I. episode on April 16 featured Fuga in a live performance of “Beautiful Face” from her first album, Lilikoʻi. Fuga was hand-selected by producers to showcase her voice on the show.

On April 22, Fuga will once again join Jack Johnson for a special performance of “If Ever” in celebration of Earth Day. Fans are invited to view the special acoustic performance from Johnson’s Kōkua Learning Farm via their social media – @jackjohnson and @pfunklove.