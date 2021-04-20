Collage of 2021 National Board Certified Teachers from Hawai’i 2021. Image courtesy of the Hawai‘i State Department of Education.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education celebrated 40 educators statewide who have earned or renewed their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification – a recognition for meeting the highest standards for teaching.

This year’s newly certified National Board Certified Teachers class ranks 19th-largest in the nation. Hawai‘i’s growing network of NBCTs now consists of 744 members.

“Data shows that students learn more from National Board Certified Teachers. This impact is even greater for our higher-needs students,” Gov. David Ige said during a virtual ceremony on Monday. “I cannot thank our teachers enough for their commitment to their students.”

According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, students of Board-certified teachers gain one to two months of additional learning compared to their peers. Furthermore, they demonstrate evidence of deeper learning nearly three times more frequently than their peers.

“This group of educators showcased their leadership through tenacious efforts and relentless commitment — amid a disruptive pandemic. I applaud each and every one of you,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto during the 2021 Hawai‘i National Board Certified Teacher Ceremony hosted by the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association and Kamehameha Schools.

Typically held at the Hawai‘i State Capitol Auditorium, the event was held virtually this year and the celebratory NBCT pins were mailed to each teacher’s home. Each educator was individually celebrated and invited to put on their pin as their names were announced.

Despite the pandemic, NBPTS added 5,470 newly certified teachers and 3,957 teachers renewed their certification nationwide. There are currently 118,000 NBCTs across the nation.

The following HIDOE teachers received or renewed their certification:

Maui (13)

Moani Aiona, Hāna High and Elementary

Amanada Bonnell, Maui District Office

Trevor Gilligan, Lahainaluna High

Emily Haines-Swatek, Kekaulike High

Crystal Kondo, Maui High

Miki Kubo, Maui District Office

Kristen Lawlor, Kahului Elementary

Jennifer Middleton, Makawao Elementary

Diane Mokuau, Moloka‘i High

Sadie Mossman, Kekaulike High

Brittany Neizman, Kula Elementary

Laura Peterson, Moloka‘i High

Lynn Yamada, Kekaulike High

Hawai‘i Island (4)

Adrean Floro, Ha’aheo Elementary

Harmony Seivert, Waimea Elementary

Holly Uehara, Pāhoa Elementary

Maika Woods, Pāhoa High & Intermediate

Kaua‘i (1)

Jonathan Medeiros, Kaua’i High

O‘ahu (22)