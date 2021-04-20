40 HIDOE Educators Earn, Renew Highest Teaching Certification
The Hawai‘i State Department of Education celebrated 40 educators statewide who have earned or renewed their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification – a recognition for meeting the highest standards for teaching.
This year’s newly certified National Board Certified Teachers class ranks 19th-largest in the nation. Hawai‘i’s growing network of NBCTs now consists of 744 members.
“Data shows that students learn more from National Board Certified Teachers. This impact is even greater for our higher-needs students,” Gov. David Ige said during a virtual ceremony on Monday. “I cannot thank our teachers enough for their commitment to their students.”
According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, students of Board-certified teachers gain one to two months of additional learning compared to their peers. Furthermore, they demonstrate evidence of deeper learning nearly three times more frequently than their peers.
“This group of educators showcased their leadership through tenacious efforts and relentless commitment — amid a disruptive pandemic. I applaud each and every one of you,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto during the 2021 Hawai‘i National Board Certified Teacher Ceremony hosted by the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association and Kamehameha Schools.
Typically held at the Hawai‘i State Capitol Auditorium, the event was held virtually this year and the celebratory NBCT pins were mailed to each teacher’s home. Each educator was individually celebrated and invited to put on their pin as their names were announced.
Despite the pandemic, NBPTS added 5,470 newly certified teachers and 3,957 teachers renewed their certification nationwide. There are currently 118,000 NBCTs across the nation.
The following HIDOE teachers received or renewed their certification:
Maui (13)
- Moani Aiona, Hāna High and Elementary
- Amanada Bonnell, Maui District Office
- Trevor Gilligan, Lahainaluna High
- Emily Haines-Swatek, Kekaulike High
- Crystal Kondo, Maui High
- Miki Kubo, Maui District Office
- Kristen Lawlor, Kahului Elementary
- Jennifer Middleton, Makawao Elementary
- Diane Mokuau, Moloka‘i High
- Sadie Mossman, Kekaulike High
- Brittany Neizman, Kula Elementary
- Laura Peterson, Moloka‘i High
- Lynn Yamada, Kekaulike High
Hawai‘i Island (4)
- Adrean Floro, Ha’aheo Elementary
- Harmony Seivert, Waimea Elementary
- Holly Uehara, Pāhoa Elementary
- Maika Woods, Pāhoa High & Intermediate
Kaua‘i (1)
- Jonathan Medeiros, Kaua’i High
O‘ahu (22)
- Christopher Akana, Wai’anae High
- Abigail Andres, Wai’anae Elementary
- Alison Awai, Jefferson Elementary
- Teagan Bruce, Leihoku Elementary
- Dana Canida, Moanalua High
- Pamela Chun, Liholiho Elementary
- Shelley Deakins, Kailua Intermediate
- Matthew Deeley, Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Karin Hansen Del Rey, Kahuku High & Intermediate
- Lori Harris, Kipapa Elementary
- Tiare Kaialau, Leihoku Elementary
- Jenna Kaopuiki, Leihoku Elementary
- Jenny Kimhan, Kailua Elementary
- Jaime Lee, Kuhio Elementary
- Lindsay Lindenbach, Teacher Induction Center
- Tobi Miyashiro, Kalihi Kai Elementary
- Deborah Moon, Nanaikapono Elementary
- Corey Rosenlee, Campbell High
- Joseph Ruszkowski, Jarrett Middle
- Amy Swiderski, Kahuku High & Intermediate
- Jeffrey-Conrad Uyemura-Reyes, Nānākuli High & Intermediate
- Lisa Yanase, Waialua Elementary