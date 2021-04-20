Gov. David Ige announced the state released more than $278 million for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) in the month of March, to fund critical public infrastructure projects across the State of Hawai‘i. The allocation includes $21.9 million for projects on Maui with the biggest allocation of $10.4 million going to finance design and construction for field improvements to the baseball and softball fields at King Kekaulike High School.

“We’re doing at the local level what President Biden has proposed for the nation– strengthening infrastructure, improving public facilities, and delivering good-paying jobs for our state,” said Gov. Ige. “Together, we are expanding opportunities and investing in the future of Hawaiʻi. It is now more important than ever to reimagine and rebuild our communities while ensuring that disadvantaged groups previously impacted don’t get left behind.”

Maui County: ($21,902,000 released)

Kekaulike High School : To finance design and construction for field improvements to the baseball and softball fields. $10,405,000 released; $10,405,000 total cost. Est. completion: December 2023

: To finance design and construction for a girl’s athletic locker room. $8,000,000 released; $8,000,000 total cost. Est. completion: August 2024. Maui High School: To provide equipment and furniture for the new weight training and wrestling facilities. $100,000 released; $4,526,000 total cost. Est. completion: September 2020

The north entrance of King Kekaulike High School is located along the Old Haleakalā Highway in Pukalani. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Statewide: March 2021 ($66,858,327 released)

Highway Planning: To finance additional planning for highway planning. $2,900,000 released; $23,900,000 total cost. Est. completion: September 2022

To finance additional planning for highway planning. $2,900,000 released; $23,900,000 total cost. Est. completion: September 2022 Lump Sum R&M Hawaiian Home Lands Existing Infrastructure: Release of funds for construction of a concrete water tank in Ka‘ū, Hawaiʻi. $1,458,327 released; $3,556,327 total cost. Est. completion: July 2022

Release of funds for construction of a concrete water tank in Ka‘ū, Hawaiʻi. $1,458,327 released; $3,556,327 total cost. Est. completion: July 2022 Rental Housing Revolving Fund Infusion : This infusion will provide funds for financing the development, predevelopment, construction, acquisition, or preservation of affordable rental housing statewide. $50,000,000 released; $50,000,000 total cost.

: This infusion will provide funds for financing the development, predevelopment, construction, acquisition, or preservation of affordable rental housing statewide. $50,000,000 released; $50,000,000 total cost. Unemployment Insurance (UI) Information Technology (IT) : For plans, construction and equipment to modernize the UI IT system. $10,000,000 released; $13,000,000 total cost. Est. completion: December 2022.

: For plans, construction and equipment to modernize the UI IT system. $10,000,000 released; $13,000,000 total cost. Est. completion: December 2022. Various Schools, EDSPECS Update : To finance design to update the Hawaiʻi Department of Education Educational Specifications (EDSPECS) for high schools, middle/intermediate, and elementary schools. $500,000 released; $500,000 total cost. Est. completion: March 2023.

: To finance design to update the Hawaiʻi Department of Education Educational Specifications (EDSPECS) for high schools, middle/intermediate, and elementary schools. $500,000 released; $500,000 total cost. Est. completion: March 2023. Various Schools, Unanticipated ADA Compliance Ready-Response Funds: To finance design and construction for improvements to comply with current ADA standards at various schools statewide. $2,000,000 released; $2,000,000 total cost.

Hawaiʻi County: ($11,986,230 released)

Hawaiian Home Lands Lot Development : Release of funds for construction of a concrete water tank in Ka‘ū. $1,278,000 released; $3,556,327 total cost. Est. completion: July 2022

: To finance construction to replace the air conditioning in the portable classrooms at Keaukaha Elementary School. $140,000 released; $140,000 total cost. Est. completion: August 2022 Lump Sum Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation : This project will provide construction funds to build centralized administrative offices at Kohala Hospital. $500,000 released; $675,000 total cost. Est. completion: March 2022.

: To finance design for science facilities upgrades at Pāhoa High and Intermediate School. $300,000 released; $300,000 total cost. Est. completion: March 2022. Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole: To finance the design and construction of restroom renovations at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, Hawaiʻi. $8,928,230 released; $16,160,730 total cost. Est. completion: February 2023.

City and County of Honolulu: ($177,844,338.00 released)

Castle High School : To finance design and construction for improvements at Castle High School to comply with current ADA standards. $1,500,000 released; $1,500,000 total cost. Est. completion: July 2023

: To finance design for improvements at Haha‘ione Elementary School to comply with current ADA standards. $270,000 released; $270,000 total cost. Est. completion: January 2022. Hawaiʻi State Hospital : This project involves the design and construction of anti-ligature and other related improvements at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital (HSH) in Kāneʻohe. $8,997,000 released; $10,818,650 total cost. Est. completion: April 2023

: To finance design and construction for a girl’s athletic locker room. $6,000,000 released; $6,250,000 total cost. Est. completion: June 2024 Daniel K. Inouye International Airport : To finance the construction costs of runway and taxiway shoulder rehabilitation at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. $130,305,000 released; $133,331,000 total cost. Est. completion: December 2023

: To finance construction for drainage improvements for Building Y. $650,000 released; $650,000 total cost. Est. completion: August 2022 Winners’ Camp Foundation: For construction for renovations and improvements to serve children with disabilities. $50,000 released; $184,800 total cost. Est. completion: June 2021

Kauaʻi County: ($50,000.00 released)