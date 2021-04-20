Maui News

Tuition Sponsored Dental Assisting Course Offered at UHMC

April 20, 2021
Applicants are currently being sought for a Dental Assisting Certificate program being offered with full tuition sponsorship this summer by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Office of Extended Learning & Workforce Development.

Classes for the 12-week course will be held every Wednesday starting on June 2 and ending on Aug. 18, including online lectures from 9-11 a.m. and on-campus labs from 1-4 p.m. Students will also complete a clinical rotation at various local dental offices on occasional Mondays or Thursdays.

Additional program requirements include a cultural orientation, CPR & First Aid training, and a 100-hour internship or job placement in the dental assisting field.

This training opportunity is sponsored by UH Maui College and Hui No Ke Ola Pono as part of federally funded efforts to prepare unemployed/underemployed adults and Native Hawaiians to enter the healthcare industry. 

Interested individuals should contact the program’s College & Career Specialist at [email protected] or 984-3606 to to apply to determine if they qualify for the full tuition sponsorship.

Applicants must be ages 18 and older or current high school seniors who are graduating within the upcoming months. Space in the program is limited.

