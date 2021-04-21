Governor David Ige joins fellow governors from California, Washington, Maine and Wisconsin today in discussing “bold climate action” during a virtual discussion with National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

The US Climate Alliance governors will share thoughts on how states and the Biden administration can grow their partnership and expand economic opportunity through collaborative climate action.

The US Climate Alliance was formed in 2017 by a small group of US governors committed to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, in response to the previous federal administration’s decision to withdraw the United States from this international accord.

Since then, the Alliance has rapidly grown to include a bipartisan group of governors from states across the country. The group reportedly represents 55 percent of the US population, 60 percent of the US economy and nearly 40 percent of US emissions.

The group reports that between 2005 to 2018, Alliance states collectively surpassed the rest of the country in both emissions reductions and economic output, achieving an estimated 14 percent decrease in emissions and a 16 percent increase in per-capita economic output.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These trends held in 2019 and the Alliance’s recent analysis showed that its member states created more than 133,000 new jobs in clean energy industries from 2016 to 2019 – surpassing the rest of the nation – as they pursued “bold climate action.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The virtual discussion begins at 9:30 a.m. and can be viewed at the Youtube link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqsmVaXcFfw