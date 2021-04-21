Maui News

Restaurant Hosts Honolua Bay Cleanup for Earth Day, April 24

April 21, 2021, 4:37 PM HST
5 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Image courtesy of Down the Hatch.

Restaurant, Down the Hatch invites the public to help clean-up around Honolua Bay in celebration of Earth Day this Saturday. The event runs from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 between mile marker 32 to 35.

Check-in for the event is at the Honolua Bay lookout at the Down the Hatch tent. All ages are welcome and social distancing will be observed.

Volunteers are asked to bring:

  • Closed-toe shoes,
  • Face mask,
  • Work gloves,
  • Water bottle

Trash bags will be provided for those cleaning up around the bay.

DTH is also looking for a few volunteers with trucks that are willing to haul some pallets or tires to the dump. Interested participants can contact [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community members who cannot attend the clean-up can assist by supporting the Honolua Coalition by making monetary donations online. The funds raised will pay for rubbish and scrap metal dumpsters to help remove the rubbish from the bay.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (5)
Trending Now
1Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program to Launch on May 11; Maui Secondary Test Projected to Start May 4 2Inter-Island Travel Changes Expected: More Flexibility for Fully Vaccinated Passengers 3Update: Apparent Shark Incident on Hawaiʻi Island 4Cacao Farmers Gear Up for Harvest at Maui Ku’ia Estate Cacao Farm, Public Tours Open 5$237,000 in Damage from Commercial Structure Fire on Limahana Place in Lahaina 6Mayor Michael Victorino Vetoes Bill 10, Says it Will “Intensify Scarcity of Housing”