Restaurant, Down the Hatch invites the public to help clean-up around Honolua Bay in celebration of Earth Day this Saturday. The event runs from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 between mile marker 32 to 35.

Check-in for the event is at the Honolua Bay lookout at the Down the Hatch tent. All ages are welcome and social distancing will be observed.

Volunteers are asked to bring:

Closed-toe shoes,

Face mask,

Work gloves,

Water bottle

Trash bags will be provided for those cleaning up around the bay.

DTH is also looking for a few volunteers with trucks that are willing to haul some pallets or tires to the dump. Interested participants can contact [email protected]

Community members who cannot attend the clean-up can assist by supporting the Honolua Coalition by making monetary donations online. The funds raised will pay for rubbish and scrap metal dumpsters to help remove the rubbish from the bay.