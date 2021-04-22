Maui Coronavirus Updates

Lt. Gov. Josh Green Tours Maui Hospital Vaccination Clinic

April 22, 2021
* Updated April 22, 3:30 PM
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green toured the Maui Memorial Medical Center today as part of an island visit that also included discussion with Intensive Care Unit nurses who care for COVID patients, and a visit with Mayor Michael Victorino.

Lt. Gov. Green even administered the COVID-19 vaccine to two Maui residents while visiting with Maui Health.

“He gave a message of gratitude and appreciation to the entire Maui Health team for doing everything they can to keep our community healthy and for continuing to care for our patients,” said Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda.

“I am truly grateful to the Maui Health team for everything they have done to save lives during the pandemic, and for putting the needs of their community ahead of their own. You are all heroes, “said Green.

The Maui Memorial Medical Center-Main lobby vaccination clinic was busy administering hundreds of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible residents. To date, Maui Health has provided more than 45,000 vaccines to area residents.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 49 percent (63,959) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 29 percent (38,410) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 99,814 doses among a total population base of 167,488.  *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

“It is truly an honor to provide this vital, life-saving service to our community,” said Mike Rembis, CEO of Maui Health, “our vaccine team and numerous volunteers have made this possible and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure everyone who wants to be vaccinated gets their shot.”

In addition to the hospital site, Maui Health continues to host a clinic at the Grand Wailea Resort where the Moderna vaccine is offered on Wednesdays and Fridays of each week.

The Maui Health VAMS portal is open for appointments. Those who are already registered in VAMS, can log in and book an appointment at www.vams.cdc.gov. Those who do not have a VAMS account, can begin the process by
completing the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record Form, available on the Maui Health website.

Note: the Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Vaccine recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The Moderna vaccine is approved for 18 years of age and older.

