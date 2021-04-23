Vaccine clinic. PC: Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center continues hosting free vaccination clinics with two scheduled in the next two weeks.

Bakuna for Veterans at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center: April 24

The first vaccination clinic–Bakuna for Veterans at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center–will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands will be vaccinating veterans, spouses and their caregivers. Qualified individuals who have not received a notification are asked to call 1-800-214-1306.

Time for the Shots: May 1

The second vaccination clinic–Time for the Shots–will be administered by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Nursing Program on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

No appointment is necessary to receive the Moderna vaccine.

You may, however, register for an appointment through this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi.

“It’s important for our community to be vaccinated,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani. “Our community needs to be knowledgeable, pay attention to the science and not be misinformed. That way our elderly–our Nana’s and Tata’s–will be safe and we will be able to gather for events in the near future.”

Binhi at Ani, which literally means seed and harvest, is a Hawaiʻi 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, established in 1985. Its purpose is to provide for scholarships, promote mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, promote good citizenship and cultural awareness and promote the general welfare.

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue in Kahului opened in 2005 and is the site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui for the past 51 years.