Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:40 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:11 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:35 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:00 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell has peaked and will be subsiding slowly through Saturday. A small west-northwest swell is tabbed to arrive late Monday, peak Tuesday, then subside gradually through Wednesday. A small short period northwest pulse is slated to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday. Small surf will continue along the south facing shores into next week due to a series of long period swell from the southern hemisphere. The boost in the trade winds will raise the surf into the small to moderate range along the east facing shores into the weekend. The surf will trend smaller after Sunday as the trade wind diminishes.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.