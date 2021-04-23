Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:40 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:11 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:35 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:00 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell has peaked and will be subsiding slowly through Saturday. A small west-northwest swell is tabbed to arrive late Monday, peak Tuesday, then subside gradually through Wednesday. A small short period northwest pulse is slated to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday. Small surf will continue along the south facing shores into next week due to a series of long period swell from the southern hemisphere. The boost in the trade winds will raise the surf into the small to moderate range along the east facing shores into the weekend. The surf will trend smaller after Sunday as the trade wind diminishes. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




