Molokaʻi High School Librarian Diane Mokuau. PC: Courtesy County of Maui.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino congratulated Molokaʻi High School Librarian Diane Mokuau on her recognition as School Library Journal’s national 2021 Librarian of the Year.

“This national recognition for Diane Mokuau brings pride to Molokaʻi and to our entire Maui Nui `ohana,” Mayor Victorino said. “Ms. Mokuau not only serves as Molokaʻi High School’s librarian. She has gone above and beyond; creating the Molokaʻi College and Career Tour Club that helps students visit the East and West Coasts for college tours; organizing island librarians into the Molokaʻi Services Cadre to help one another serve their community; and co-writing a million-dollar grant application to develop the Molokaʻi LIVE 21st Century Learning Center. The center is a place for students to get help with homework and provide enrichment activities for middle school students.”

“Diane also involves students in environmental initiatives, including ‘Molokaʻi Cares,’ an ecological nonprofit that encourages students to embrace environmental stewardship and recycling while reconnecting to the Hawaiian value of mālama ʻāina. Her achievements include co-creating Molokaʻi’s Earth Day celebration with local partners and schools. And, she’s working on a grant application to help preserve Molokaʻi’s history through maps and other resources.”

“Diane has made the Molokaʻi High School Library a sanctuary, a welcoming and safe place for our children. She has created an environment conducive for students to learn, explore and nurture their creativity. She is a shining example of what is possible to help our students achieve their dreams.”

The School Librarian of the Year Award is presented by School Library Journal and sponsored by Scholastic Book Fairs.