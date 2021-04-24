Thomas “Cheena” Lau Hee, Little League Field. (03.13. 2020) Gaylord Paul Garcia for Maui Now.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will begin accepting applications for Fall 2021 Tri-Annual Permits – for leagues and recreational programs – on Saturday, May 1 through 4 p.m. on Friday, May 7. Permit applications are limited to those for use of pools, fields and tennis courts during the period of Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 impacts, the department is still unable to accept applications for stadium or gymnasium use.

While the department is proceeding with accepting facility use applications, all permits issued will be subject to current CDC guidelines and Public Health Emergency Rules. Permits are subject to cancellation. Permits may also be modified or rescinded when necessary to comply with health rules.

To reduce person-to-person contact and delays in processing times for permit applicants, the department will accept application requests via email only at [email protected]

Only complete applications will be processed. Complete applications will be accepted via email from Saturday May 1, through 4 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021. Late applications will not be considered.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If assistance is needed with completing an application, an appointment can be made by calling (808) 270-7389. Applicants are encouraged to seek assistance early to help them submit complete applications well in advance of the May 7 deadline.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Application request packets will be available by request via email and on the County of Maui website.