Goodfellow Bros., a fourth-generation family-owned large heavy-civil contractor, has earned official recognition as a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company.

“One hundred years ago, my great-grandfather founded our company with a ‘people first’ culture where everyone is appreciated and valued,” said Chad Goodfellow, CEO of Goodfellow Bros. “He would be incredibly proud of this achievement, as we wouldn’t be where we are today without the immense talent, passion and hard work that our employees put in every day. As we begin our next century of service, I am very excited about our team and what can accomplish together”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Based on the Great Place to Work’s Trust Index™ Survey, GBI received the following feedback from its employees across the country:

98 percent of employees at GBI say it is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical US-based company.

99 percent of employees responded that they are proud to tell others they work at GBI.

98 percent of employees feel they can be themselves at GBI

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Goodfellow Bros. is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Established in 1921, Goodfellow Bros. is a large heavy-civil contractor with operations in Hawaiʻi, Oregon, California and Washington. GBI’s range of projects include airports, bridges, reservoirs and dams, golf courses, harbors, highways, housing developments, marinas, parks, underground utilities construction services, wastewater treatment facilities, wind and solar farms, fisheries, wildlife habitats and more.