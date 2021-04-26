Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Hawaiʻi. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Minit Medical will conduct three Johnson & Johnson clinics this week on Maui, offering 300 vaccines on each day, according to a spokesperson with the state Department of Health.

The clinics will be held on: Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku; and on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

All three clinics are offered in coordination with Minit Medical.

Detailed information and registration opportunities are available by clicking on the following link.

Today, the state Department of Health announced it will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused for 11 days while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration examined the risk of blood clots developing in people who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. DOH officials say “The pause was lifted after determining the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19, the risk of blood clots is very low, and the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh any risk.”

“The pause and thorough safety review demonstrates the commitment we all share in ensuring vaccine safety,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We are excited Johnson & Johnson will again play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments for the vaccinations using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use different technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are available now in all counties. Maui vaccine information is available at the mauinuistrong website.