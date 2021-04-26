John Hearns is named to the Management Team at Taverna Restaurant.

Taverna Restaurant announced the appointment of John Hearns as Managing Director/General Manager for the newly re-opened restaurant.

Hearns will round out the management team to spearhead new initiatives and business operations. As a seasoned hospitality executive with over 15 years experience, Hearns has an extensive background in food and beverage management, luxury hotels and resorts and restaurants from casual to fine dining.

A graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Hearns has combined his analytical skills and management experience to optimize the restaurant space. He moved to Maui to lead the Operational Excellence team at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. Prior to moving to Maui, he worked for the Mandarin Oriental in Miami.

At Taverna, Hearns will oversee the newly created Dolces by Taverna Coffee Bar & Bakery, and day-to-day restaurant operations.

“I’m excited to become a larger part of the Kapalua community and position Taverna as one of Maui’s ‘must try’ dining venues. Along with team leaders long time Maui restaurateur Chris Kaiwi and classically trained Italian chef Roger Stettler, we want to welcome back our Maui friends as well as our island visitors to enjoy our gracious hospitality, phenomenal cuisine and comfortable vibe. We’re a great spot to meet new friends and old,” said Hearns.

One of Hearns’ biggest endeavors will be the construction of an outdoor lānai area which will include wood-fired pizza oven, rotisserie grill and large covered patio. Slated as an outdoor and group event venue, this will also allow the restaurant to expand its seating capacity.

The new Dolces by Taverna Coffee Bar & Bakery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 to 11 a.m. (starting May 9, Mondays – Sundays) and features created by Pastry Chef Courtney Galarita. Featuring a variety of specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, freshly baked breads and pastries will be available.

Weekend brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with entertainment (times TBD). Lobster Benedict, Brunch Pizza, Fried Chicken and Waffles, Custard French Toast and many more brunch favorites crafted with an Italian twist by Chef Roger.

The restaurant is located in the heart of the Kapalua Resort at 2000 Village Road in the Bay Course Clubhouse.

Hours of operation are Lunch service Tuesdays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (opens Mondays starting May 9), Happy Hour 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., weekend brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and dinner service from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. For reservations 808-667-CIAO (2426) or visit www.tavernamaui.com