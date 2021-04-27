Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:22 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:34 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:33 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:54 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small long period west northwest swell will continue to fill in today. The westerly direction of this swell will allow Kauai to block some of it from reaching the central islands. Meanwhile, a small short period northwest swell will fill in tonight, then linger through Wednesday and Thursday. 


A longer period west northwest swell is expected to fill in late Thursday and Thursday night, peak late Friday and Friday night, then lower gradually over the weekend. The initial pulse from this swell may be somewhat blocked for the central islands by Kauai but should see less blockage as the swell swings around to a more northwest direction. 


Models indicate there will be a series of small southerly swells throughout the forecast period. Some of these swells will have rather long periods so surf may be inconsistent at times. Do to the lack of trade winds, surf along east facing shores will remain rather small over the next several days, with an uptick expected later in the week and into the weekend as the trade winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph. 




