Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:22 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:34 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:33 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:09 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small long period west northwest swell will continue to fill in today. The westerly direction of this swell will allow Kauai to block some of it from reaching the central islands. Meanwhile, a small short period northwest swell will fill in tonight, then linger through Wednesday and Thursday.

A longer period west northwest swell is expected to fill in late Thursday and Thursday night, peak late Friday and Friday night, then lower gradually over the weekend. The initial pulse from this swell may be somewhat blocked for the central islands by Kauai but should see less blockage as the swell swings around to a more northwest direction.

Models indicate there will be a series of small southerly swells throughout the forecast period. Some of these swells will have rather long periods so surf may be inconsistent at times. Do to the lack of trade winds, surf along east facing shores will remain rather small over the next several days, with an uptick expected later in the week and into the weekend as the trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.