The Maui Farm: In commemoration of 100 years of serving its customers and communities on Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i, Hawaiian Electric employees recognized The Maui Farm with a contribution to ensure families continue to have safe, supportive transitional housing.

In commemoration of 100 years of serving its customers and communities on Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i, Hawaiian Electric is recognizing 21 non-profit organizations across the county with a total contribution of over $11,000.

The company’s employees nominated organizations to receive donations for their impactful and positive efforts in the areas of community resilience, environmental sustainability, and educational excellence including:

Hawaiian Electric employees recognized The Maui Farm with a contribution to ensure families continue to have safe, supportive transitional housing.

Aloha Council, Boy Scouts of America

E Mālama I Na Keiki O Lānaʻi

East Maui Watershed Partnership

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers

Lānaʻi Kinaole

Lānaʻi Youth Center

Loʻiloa

Make A Wish Hawaii

Maui Hui Mālama

Maui Family YMCA

Maui Historical Society

Maui Invasive Species Committee

Maui Strikers Soccer Club

Molokaʻi Community Service Council

Molokaʻi Land Trust

Na Kai Ewalu Canoe Club

Pacific Cancer Foundation

SHARKastics

Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter

The Maui Farm

Waiwai Ola Waterkeepers Hawaiian Islands

Make a Wish: In commemoration of 100 years of serving its customers and communities on Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i, Hawaiian Electric employees recognized Make a Wish Hawaii with a contribution to help continue granting wishes for children with critical illnesses in Maui County.

“We’re celebrating our century of service with a reflection of our employee’s long-standing commitment to supporting our communities and customers,” said Mahina Martin, director of government and community affairs for Hawaiian Electric in Maui County. “Employees from all areas of our company enthusiastically highlighted these non-profits working to make Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i better, especially as many organizations had to quickly adapt their services to the community during the pandemic.”

Because in-person volunteering at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center had to be curtailed during the pandemic, Executive Director Monique Ibarra said contributions are critical with an increase of assistance in our community.

“All of you at Hawaiian Electric are working with us to break the homelessness cycle so thank you for the contribution to commemorate your 100th year of service to Maui County,” Ibarra said. “Any donation helps our guests and clients feel valued and know that our community is thinking about them, and it furthers our efforts to end homelessness on Maui.”

Hawaiian Electric 100th: In commemoration of 100 years of serving their customers and communities on Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i, Hawaiian Electric employees met virtually to recognize different non-profits in their communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anthony Baldeviso, a Hawaiian Electric employee on Lānaʻi, nominated the Lānaʻi Youth Center for providing a safe and healthy environment for programs like Homework Help Hour, Appreciation for Hawai‘i’s Diverse Cultures, and Drug Prevention and Safety Awareness. “They help our island youth to foster a healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude which leads to brighter leaders for the future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s so awesome when you get a nomination from the community,” said Nancy Rajaei, executive director of the Lānaʻi Youth Center. “It’s heartwarming and a great confirmation to the work we want to continue doing.”

Hawaiian Electric employees recognized Maui Hui Malama with a contribution to help offset the costs of food, tutoring services and supplies for children and their families participating in their programs.

Karen Holt, executive director of Moloka‘i Community Service Council, said their organization has appreciated the community partnership with the company over the decades. “Our organization has been around since 1974, and the company has been very supportive of our organization and our community, and we’re very thankful to you all, and the employees who selected us for this recognition.”

Officially organized as Maui Electric Company in April 1921, the company went on to expand service to all parts of Maui – from Pā‘ia, Ha‘ikū, Kula, Makawao to Waihe‘e, Lahaina and Hāna, as well as Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i. In 2020, the company transitioned its name to Hawaiian Electric, which serves 95 percent of the state’s 1.4 million residents on Maui, Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi, O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our islands have changed, and our communities have grown,” said Martin. “But, what hasn’t changed over a century is the commitment we’ve had to support our communities.”