Maui Surf Forecast for April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:28 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 7 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:40 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:23 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:03 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will build into the weekend as a mix of medium period, north-northwest and long-period, west- northwest swells move through. Surf could near or reach the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands late Friday night into Saturday as the west-northwest swell peaks. A gradual downward trend is expected Sunday into next week. Surf along south facing shores will trend up into Friday as a long-period, south- southwest swell moves through, then ease over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Friday, then slightly rise by the end of the weekend due to the fresh trades returning locally and upstream. A downward trend along east facing shores will be likely once again next week due to the trades weakening. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




