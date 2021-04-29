Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:28 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 7 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:40 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:23 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:03 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will build into the weekend as a mix of medium period, north-northwest and long-period, west- northwest swells move through. Surf could near or reach the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands late Friday night into Saturday as the west-northwest swell peaks. A gradual downward trend is expected Sunday into next week. Surf along south facing shores will trend up into Friday as a long-period, south- southwest swell moves through, then ease over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Friday, then slightly rise by the end of the weekend due to the fresh trades returning locally and upstream. A downward trend along east facing shores will be likely once again next week due to the trades weakening.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.