4 Maui COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on Saturday; J&J in Pukalani
* Updated April 30, 9:31 AM
There are four COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered at various pop-up sites around Maui on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Moderna Clinics This Saturday in Kahului and Kapalua
Three of the sites are offering the Moderna vaccine. Registration for the Moderna clinics is offered at the following links, but walk-ins are also accepted.
- Saturday, May 1, Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center: COVID Moderna Clinic, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Filipino language interpreters will be available (Kahului)
- Saturday, May 1, Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints, COVID Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m-12 p.m.; Pacific Islander language interpreters available (Maui Lani Kahului)
- Saturday, May 1, The Ritz Carlton Kapalua (Community Pod) 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Kapalua)
J&J Clinic This Saturday in Pukalani
There’s also a separate clinic that is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Upcountry, Maui. Appointments are required for this clinic and are available online at the link below:
- Saturday, May 1, Minit Medical, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares community Center, J&J Clinic, Pukalani, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (appointments required)
Special Clinic for Class of 2021
Safeway is offering a special Pfizer clinic for the Class of 2021 and their families by appointment only: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at the War Memorial Gym in Wailuku. This is for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals who already participated in the first dose clinic on April 28.
- Wednesday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at War Memorial Gym (2nd dose/Pfizer) for Class of 2021 and their families
Pop-Up Clinics Planned Around Maui Throughout May
- Monday, May 3 Fairmont Kea Lani 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 4 Papakea 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 12-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 4 St. Theresa Church (Kīhei) 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 3:30-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 5 Kīhei Kalama Village 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, May 7 Queen Ka’ahumanu Center 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Monday, May 10 Hāliʻimaile General Store 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, May 14 Montage 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday, May 20 Maui Brewing 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9-11 a.m.
- Saturday, May 22, Old Lahaina Center 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 25, Maui Marketplace 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Moderna and J&J vaccines are available to anyone 18 years and older. For those that are 16 or 17 years old, the Pfizer vaccine is available through Maui Health and can be found at along with additional clinic information at mauinuistrong.info.