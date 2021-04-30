Maui Coronavirus Updates

4 Maui COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on Saturday; J&J in Pukalani

April 30, 2021, 9:29 AM HST
* Updated April 30, 9:31 AM
5 Comments
Vaccine clinic. PC: Lennel Joy Alvarez

There are four COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered at various pop-up sites around Maui on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Moderna Clinics This Saturday in Kahului and Kapalua

Three of the sites are offering the Moderna vaccine. Registration for the Moderna clinics is offered at the following links, but walk-ins are also accepted.

J&J Clinic This Saturday in Pukalani

There’s also a separate clinic that is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Upcountry, Maui. Appointments are required for this clinic and are available online at the link below:

Special Clinic for Class of 2021

Safeway is offering a special Pfizer clinic for the Class of 2021 and their families by appointment only: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at the War Memorial Gym in Wailuku. This is for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals who already participated in the first dose clinic on April 28.

Pop-Up Clinics Planned Around Maui Throughout May

The Moderna and J&J vaccines are available to anyone 18 years and older. For those that are 16 or 17 years old, the Pfizer vaccine is available through Maui Health and can be found at along with additional clinic information at mauinuistrong.info.

