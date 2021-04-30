Image courtesy of Haʻikū School PTA.

The Haʻikū Elementary School PTA presents a virtual Mother’s Day auction beginning Saturday, May 1 through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

The PTA pivoted to hold an online auction after the cancellation of the Haʻikū PTA’s biggest event, the Haʻikū Hoʻolauleʻa and Flower Festival. The auction will feature over 350 items for viewing and bidding.

Pick up for all items purchased at the Haʻikū Elementary School parking lot on Saturday, May 8.

The auction is available to view online. Any questions may be directed to [email protected]

The PTA has had longstanding support for the Haʻikū School, on average raising $60,000 annually to fund students, families and staff with a variety of supplemental offerings like art, music, drama classes, science enrichment, field trip funding, family nights, and more.