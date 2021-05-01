Maui News
Department of Transportation Relocates to New Maui County Service Center, May 5
A
A
A
The Department of Transportation will relocate from its Wailuku office to the new Maui County Service Center in Kahului at 10 Ala`ihi St., Suite 210, on Wednesday, May 5.
The transportation department will be closed for the move on Monday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 4. The department will reopen at the Kahului location on the second flood of the service center on Wednesday, May 5.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
The department’s office phone number will remain the same at (808) 270-7511 and its USPS mailing address will be 110 Ala`ihi St., Suite 210, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui Post-Arrival Testing and Inter-County Travel FAQs 2Maui COVID-19 Cluster Report Shows Cases in Food, Travel and Social Gathering Sectors 3Three Men Arrested at Kahului Airport for Alleged Quarantine Violations 4Mayor Victorino to Pursue TAT Tax to Help Mitigate Tourism Impacts to Maui County 5Under SCR44, Hawai‘i Becomes First State to Declare “Climate Emergency” 6Sweep of Former Uncle Billy’s Hotel Reveals Evidence of Recently Occupied Rooms