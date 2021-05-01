New Maui County Service Center at 110 ʻAlaʻihi St. in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Maui County

The Department of Transportation will relocate from its Wailuku office to the new Maui County Service Center in Kahului at 10 Ala`ihi St., Suite 210, on Wednesday, May 5.

The transportation department will be closed for the move on Monday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 4. The department will reopen at the Kahului location on the second flood of the service center on Wednesday, May 5.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The department’s office phone number will remain the same at (808) 270-7511 and its USPS mailing address will be 110 Ala`ihi St., Suite 210, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732.