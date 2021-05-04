Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:40 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:52 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:07 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:44 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain well below high surf advisory levels along all shores this week. The current northwest swell will continue to slowly decline today, and hold at below season averages for the rest of the week. Trade wind wave swell energy will rebuild Wednesday and Thursday as a direct result of restrengthening trades. Low background southern hemisphere swell energy will maintain small south shore surf through the week. Higher south southwest swell energy arriving in a couple of days will provide a minor boost to southern shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.