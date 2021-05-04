Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 04, 2021

May 4, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:40 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:52 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:07 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:44 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain well below high surf advisory levels along all shores this week. The current northwest swell will continue to slowly decline today, and hold at below season averages for the rest of the week. Trade wind wave swell energy will rebuild Wednesday and Thursday as a direct result of restrengthening trades. Low background southern hemisphere swell energy will maintain small south shore surf through the week. Higher south southwest swell energy arriving in a couple of days will provide a minor boost to southern shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
