Pukanala Alcon. PC: Maui Police Department.

A Molokaʻi man was arrested on Wednesday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

According to department reports, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Pukanala Alcon. Police say it was revealed that there was an outstanding bench warrant for the man’s arrest.

Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that Alcon had traveled from Oʻahu to Molokaʻi on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and was subject to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Alcon was transported to the Molokaʻi Police Station for processing without incident and was released from police custody after posting $27,000 bail.