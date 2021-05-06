Crime Statistics

Moloka‘i Man Arrested for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders Related to Quarantine

May 6, 2021, 11:19 AM HST
11 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Pukanala Alcon. PC: Maui Police Department.

A Molokaʻi man was arrested on Wednesday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

According to department reports, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Pukanala Alcon. Police say it was revealed that there was an outstanding bench warrant for the man’s arrest.

Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that Alcon had traveled from Oʻahu to Molokaʻi on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and was subject to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Alcon was transported to the Molokaʻi Police Station for processing without incident and was released from police custody after posting $27,000 bail.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (11)
Trending Now
1Waiehu Crash Claims Life of Wailuku Woman; Driver Arrested 2Maui Post-Arrival COVID-19 Testing Soft Launch Begins at Kahului Airport 3Maui Flood Advisory Until 7:30 p.m. 4Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 7-Count Indictment Alleging Public Corruption 5Flash Flood Watch From Thursday Night to Late Friday for Hawaiian Islands 6Recalled: 15 oz. cans of S&W Organic Black Beans; and O Organic Brand Black Beans and Chili Beans