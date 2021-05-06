Regal courtesy photo.

Regal courtesy photo.

Regal Cinemas is reopening its Megaplex at Maui Mall Village this Friday, May 7, 2021.

Featured films include: Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Raya and the Lost Dragon, Demon Slayer, and Wrath of a Man. Showtimes start at 2 p.m. and the last showing is at 8:30 p.m.

Reopening plans include health and safety measures that adhere to “CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.”

“Regal is committed to the safety of their patrons and employees. Masks are required at all times unless enjoying concessions while seated. Regal highly encourages reservations made through the Regal Cinemas App or online due to limited occupancy,” according to a company announcement.

Regal Cinemas will be offering popcorn, candy, hot dogs, and soft drinks at concessions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Mall Village features more than 30 stores, restaurants and service establishments, and has been serving the community since 1971.