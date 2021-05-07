Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A diminishing north northeast swell will maintain small surf along north and northeast facing shores through Saturday. An area of strong to near gale force winds along the southern periphery of a broad low near the west Aleutians will be focused along a northwest great circle path directed at the islands. This small, short to medium period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive and boost north and west surf late Saturday night into Sunday morning, hold this surf through Monday with a decline on Tuesday. A subtle increase in east facing shore surf will hold through early next week in response to trade wind wave swell propagating from fresh easterlies over and upstream of the islands. The arrival of a series of small, long period background south swells will provide a minor boost to south shore surf. A slightly higher, long period south southwest swell arriving Tuesday may hold southern coast surf to near seasonal levels through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com