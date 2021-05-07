Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2021

May 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:33 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:31 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:26 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A diminishing north northeast swell will maintain small surf along north and northeast facing shores through Saturday. An area of strong to near gale force winds along the southern periphery of a broad low near the west Aleutians will be focused along a northwest great circle path directed at the islands. This small, short to medium period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive and boost north and west surf late Saturday night into Sunday morning, hold this surf through Monday with a decline on Tuesday. A subtle increase in east facing shore surf will hold through early next week in response to trade wind wave swell propagating from fresh easterlies over and upstream of the islands. The arrival of a series of small, long period background south swells will provide a minor boost to south shore surf. A slightly higher, long period south southwest swell arriving Tuesday may hold southern coast surf to near seasonal levels through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




