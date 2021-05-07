Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:33 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:31 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:26 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:27 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A diminishing north northeast swell will maintain small surf along north and northeast facing shores through Saturday. An area of strong to near gale force winds along the southern periphery of a broad low near the west Aleutians will be focused along a northwest great circle path directed at the islands. This small, short to medium period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive and boost north and west surf late Saturday night into Sunday morning, hold this surf through Monday with a decline on Tuesday. A subtle increase in east facing shore surf will hold through early next week in response to trade wind wave swell propagating from fresh easterlies over and upstream of the islands. The arrival of a series of small, long period background south swells will provide a minor boost to south shore surf. A slightly higher, long period south southwest swell arriving Tuesday may hold southern coast surf to near seasonal levels through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.