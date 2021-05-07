Governor David Ige. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige (file Dec. 9, 2020).

Gov. David Ige today signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19 to allow inter-county travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i to bypass the pre-travel testing and/or quarantine requirement starting May 11.

The state’s Safe Travels platform went online today, allowing travelers to upload their travel information and vaccination data.

The 20th proclamation addresses only the inter-county travel vaccine exception which continues for the duration of the previous 19th proclamation. The 19th proclamation — which includes the eviction moratorium prohibiting evictions for failure to pay rent, and the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits – continues through June 8, 2021. The provisions will be re-evaluated to determine if they will be included in the next proclamation.

