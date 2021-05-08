Under Maui Countyʻs amended COVID-19 emergency rules, restaurants can increase capacity to 50 percent and stay open an hour later, until 11 pm. File photo taken pre-COVID-19: Cammy Clark

Maui County announced it is easing up on COVID-19 restrictions, just in time for Motherʻs Day.

Maui County Deputy Managing Director Josiah Nishita said Gov. David Ige approved the request by Mayor Michael Victorinio’s to revise the county’s emergency rules. These new rules will go into affect 12:01 am on Sunday, May 9.

The new set of amended emergency rules include:

Increasing retail facilities to a capacity of 50% or less (up from 30%).

Bars, restaurants, food courts, commercial events such as luaus can stay open until 11 pm (previously 10 pm); No entry for take-out service after 11 pm.

Allows social gatherings of up to 10 people (previously 5 people).

More than one group of 10 individuals may gather outdoors, provided that face coverings are worn and physical distancing of at least 6 feet between groups is maintained.

Commercial and recreational boats with a capacity of more than 10 may allow 75% of rated capacity.

Outdoor organized sports (drills and practice): This rule now includes rugby and football; practice only, still no games allowed.

Vaccine exemption for Inter-County travel. Fully vaccinated travelers who were vaccinated in Hawaiʻi may travel into Maui County without pre-departure testing/quarantine, starting the 15th day after the competition of their vaccination.

“The Mayor is very thankful to Gov. Ige for allowing us to change our emergency proclamation, our emergency public health rules prior to Motherʻs day, so you can celebrate now, instead of five at a social gathering youʻre allowed to have 10 at a social gathering,” Maui County Managing Director Sandy Baz said at Fridayʻs news conference. “Again, if you are having a social gathering and it is outside of household, please wear your masks. Go outside and have your event and physical distance; and we want you to be healthy as well and not spread germs to our moms.”