Maui Now graphic.

Maui Fire Department crews rescued an adult and two children who were found on a stalled JetSki about 150-200 yards offshore of Mama’s Fish House in Pāiʻa on Friday evening. No one was injured.

The crews responded at 7:13 pm May 8 to a catamaran that seemed to be stalled outside of Ho’okipa Beach Park. While conducting the search from shore the crews spotted the JetSki, which was drifting towards Kahului with light winds and 1-2 foot seas, according to a fire department news release.

A paddle boarder made contact with the adult on the JetSki and confirmed help was needed. A rescue crew was launched to help the JetSki get to shore safely at Tavares Bay.