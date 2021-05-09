Maui News
Maui Fire Department Rescues Adult & Two Kids on JetSki Stalled off North Shore
A
A
A
Maui Fire Department crews rescued an adult and two children who were found on a stalled JetSki about 150-200 yards offshore of Mama’s Fish House in Pāiʻa on Friday evening. No one was injured.
The crews responded at 7:13 pm May 8 to a catamaran that seemed to be stalled outside of Ho’okipa Beach Park. While conducting the search from shore the crews spotted the JetSki, which was drifting towards Kahului with light winds and 1-2 foot seas, according to a fire department news release.
A paddle boarder made contact with the adult on the JetSki and confirmed help was needed. A rescue crew was launched to help the JetSki get to shore safely at Tavares Bay.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1‘Soft-Launch’ of Maui’s New Post-Arrival Testing Program Underway at Kahului Airport 2In Time for Mother’s Day, Less Restrictive COVID-19 Rules Take Effect for Maui 3Cast Announced for ABC’s “The Ultimate Surfer” Competition Summer Series 4A&B Sells 5 Land Parcels at Maui Business Park and Expands Development’s Offerings 5Starting May 11, Inter-County Travelers Vaccinated in Hawaiʻi Can Skip COVID-19 Pre-Travel Testing 6Maui Police Seeking Public’s Help To Identify Burglary Suspects