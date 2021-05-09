West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trade winds will remain through Wednesday with an increase to gusty winds expected for the second half of the week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward and mountain areas with an occasional shower reaching leeward locations.

Discussion

High pressure far northeast of the islands will maintain moderate easterly trade winds through the forecast period. Showers riding the trades will push into the windward slopes bringing periodic clouds and rainfall. Some of these showers will reach leeward locations of the smaller islands. Weak upper level troughiness will persist into the week favoring an elevated inversion and a higher than normal cloud tops. For the leeward Big Island, afternoon sea breezes and heating will allow for clouds and sporadic showers before clearing through the overnight and early morning hours. Trade winds re- strengthen Wednesday and into the latter part of the week as the high builds southward toward the islands. Some increasing showers are possible late next week as another upper trough approaches the state.

Aviation

Moderate trades are expected today, with an uptick in winds tonight and tomorrow. Some clouds and showers are riding in on the trades, bringing some pockets of MVFR conditions to some windward slopes, particularly on the Big Island and Maui. Otherwise, VFR conditions are expected to prevail today. Some high clouds moving from the southwest to northeast are primarily located to the south of the Big Island, but at times are moving over the Big Island.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect. However as winds increase tonight and tomorrow, AIRMETs may be needed for mechanical turbulence to the lee of the mountains. Additionally, should the pockets of MVFR conditions mentioned above become more widespread, AIRMETs for mountain obscuration could be possible.

Marine

High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate to locally strong trade winds in place during the next 7 days, with only minor fluctuations in strength. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Alenuihaha Channel through Monday, and will likely need to be expanded to include the other typically windier waters around Maui and the Big Island tonight or Monday.

An incoming northwest swell is expected to build this morning, peak this afternoon and tonight, then gradually lower Monday through Wednesday. This will give a boost to surf along north and west facing shores, before going nearly flat Thursday through next weekend. South shore surf will remain near the summertime average during the next 7 days as a series of overlapping south swells continue to move through the islands. With steady moderate to locally strong trade winds, east shore surf will remain near the climatological average through next weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Alenuihaha Channel.