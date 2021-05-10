Maui News

Paul Morgan To Officially Announce His Candidacy for Hawaiʻi Governor May 16

May 10, 2021, 6:06 PM HST
15 Comments
Paul Morgan officially will announce his candidacy for Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi 2022 on May 16. Photo Courtesy: Paul Morgan for Governor of Hawaʻi

Paul Morgan, a self-employed business consultant and former Hawaiʻi Army National Guard member, officially will announce his candidacy for Governor of the State of Hawai’i 2022 on May 16 at noon at the Hawai’i Republican Party Headquarters in Honolulu.

This event is a fundraiser and invite only due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it will be streamed live on Facebook page @paulmorganforgovernor. For more information, visit: www.paulmorganforgovernor.com.

Morgan, 45, owns Paul Morgan Consulting Inc., a business consulting company in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island. He specializes in business development of small, minority, veteran, women, 8a and HubZone owned businesses. Morgan previously was a government contracting procurement director.

He received an honorable discharge from the Hawai’i Army National Guard in 2019. He is a recipient of the National Defense Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He was an assistant football coach at Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i and Kealakehe High School.

Morgan lives in Kailua-Kona with his fiancé Jennifer Davis and their son Grant Davis Morgan. He also has two other children, Sofia Louise Morgan (Florida) and Paul Morgan Jr. (Louisiana).

Paul Morgan for Governor is about bringing the people of Hawaiʻi together, according to his campaign news release.

The announcement event is not an endorsement by the Republican Party or Hawai’i Republican Party.

