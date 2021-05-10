









Seaman Theodore Kirkbride has been named the Coast Guard’s Enlisted Person of the Year while assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui.

Kirkbride has assisted in more than 15 search and rescue cases, saving more than 22 lives. In one case, he utilized his training and experience to administer life-saving oxygen therapy to a snorkeler. Additionally, Kirkbride assisted in the towing of a disabled vessel 25 miles to safety with six mariners onboard, saving an estimated $50,000 in property value.

Kirkbride, a San Diego native, completed Coast Guard bootcamp in 2018. His first orders were to Station Maui, where he developed a love for emergency response.

“I joined the Coast Guard seeking adventure, however, since reporting to my first unit, my whole purpose behind joining has changed dramatically,” Kirkbride said. “I realized how much we are able to do for the community; I may have joined for adventure, but I’m staying because I feel like I can help build better communities.”

Kirkbride displayed sound leadership, judgment and maturity while assigned to Station Maui. He has earned qualifications not normally held by junior members. It includes coxswain, the person in charge of navigation and steering for the station’s small and medium response boats.

As a nationally registered EMT, Kirkbride utilized his medical skills on several medical calls. He also provided first aid training to the unit and assisted in maintaining the unit’s medical response kits.

During an unusually high transfer season, Kirkbride displayed unparalleled initiative. He created training programs certifying three coxswain and four boat crew members, which enhanced Station Maui’s ability to maintain readiness.

“Currently I’m in Boatswain Mate A-School; I will be returning to Station Maui and hopefully be able to grow in my abilities as a coxswain and learn how to train my shipmates to better perform our mission,” Kirkbride said. “While in the Coast Guard, I hope to establish more community outreach programs, especially working with at-risk youth in Maui County. I’m working with the Big Brother Big Sister Program to set up a ride-along program at my unit.”

As a volunteer in the peer-driven stress management group, CISM or Critical Incident Stress Management, Kirkbride led grief counseling sessions in the county of Maui to more than 300 participants, including the mayor of Maui.

He has dedicated more than 100 hours volunteering with the Big Brother Big Sister of Maui program, once a week he spends time surfing and skateboarding with his Little Brother, Aldrej. He can also be found enjoying humorous conversations with his friend Eddie, a home-bound senior from the non-profit Our Kupuna, who serve the eldery community throughout Hawaiʻi.

“Kirkbride is an outstanding role model here at the unit; his leadership and commitment to others at Station Maui is inspirational,” said Senior Chief Malia Chasteen, officer in charge for Coast Guard Station Maui. “He is consistently and selflessly giving back to the members here at the unit and within the community in which we serve; he truly embodies esprit de corps and is most deserving of this recognition as the Coast Guard’s Enlisted Person of the Year.”