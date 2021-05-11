Maui Business

Maui Renters Behind on Utility Bills Urged to Seek Help through New County Program

May 11, 2021, 1:02 PM HST
* Updated May 11, 11:56 AM
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio...
A
A
A

PC: Hawaiian Electric Companies

Millions of dollars in federal assistance to households behind on rent and electric bills are now available through the County of Maui.

Disconnections for nonpayment and collections activities have been suspended for more than a year as part of Hawaiian Electric’s effort to help households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium, set by the Public Utilities Commission, is scheduled to end on May 31.

The County of Maui is leveraging federal funds for the rent and utility assistance. The program is being administered in partnership with Catholic Charities of Hawai‘i.

Here’s what customers need to know about the program:

  • Maui County renters/landlords may go to https://mauicounty.gov/MauiRentHelp or call 808-873-4673 to learn more about the Maui County Emergency Rental Assistance Program
  • Priority will be given to applicants who meet the following criteria:
  • Only one person per household should apply. In addition, landlords may apply on behalf of their tenants, with the tenants’ permission. To apply for assistance, households must first complete an online pre-screening form. Once the pre-screening form has been received and reviewed, applicants will be contacted with further guidance on next steps. Applicants must:

While the end of the moratorium won’t trigger immediate disconnections, customers having difficulty paying their bill are urged to submit a payment arrangement request to ensure uninterrupted service. Go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to submit a request. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

About 13 percent of the residential customers across the company’s five-island service territory who are past due by more than 30 days are currently on a payment arrangement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our goal is to ensure that every Hawaiian Electric customer stays connected,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of customer service. “To do this, residential and business customers still dealing with the financial toll of the pandemic should contact us so that together we can set up workable monthly installments. We need to hear from you for us to help.”

Hawaiian Electric is reaching out to residential and business customers who have fallen furthest behind. Residential and smaller commercial customers with a past due balance are being offered 4-, 6- or 12-month payment arrangement options. The company has added an 18-month option for residential customers.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
19 Hikers Cited for Trespassing on 22nd Anniversary of Motherʻs Day Tragedy at Sacred Falls 2Paul Morgan To Officially Announce His Candidacy for Hawaiʻi Governor May 16 3Maui County Now Accepting Applications for Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance 4Former University of Hawai‘i QB, Colt Brennan Dies at 37 5In Time for Mother’s Day, Less Restrictive COVID-19 Rules Take Effect for Maui 6May 10, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 61 Cases (36 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 0 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Kaua‘i, 8 Out-of-State)