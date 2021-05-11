The 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi Zero Waste Summit will take place virtually on May 28.

In partnership with the conservation group Zero Waste Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi Island Sen. Laura Acasio (District 1) is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi Zero Waste Summit on Friday, May 28 from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

The virtual event will feature several panel discussions focused on reducing waste; creating pathways to community composting; and building efficient reuse systems in Hawaiʻi. The summit also will feature opening remarks from Lt. Governor Josh Green and include guest speakers Dr. Kamanamaikalani Beamer and Rep. Nicole Lowen.

“By reducing our ecological footprint on the environment and re-imagining resource management practices, Hawaiʻi can solidify its role as a world leader in sustainability,” Sen. Acasio said. “I am proud to sponsor this Zero Waste summit because it is a terrific opportunity for the public and private sectors to come together to discuss, connect and collaborate on how we can move towards achieving our sustainability goals.”

Registration for the May 28 event can be found by clicking here.

Sen. Acasio also will be hosting two webinars to discuss the topics of extended producer responsibility and reuse on May 15 and May 22. To register for the extended producer responsibility webinar on May 15 at 10 am, click here. To register for the reuse webinar on May 22 am, click here.