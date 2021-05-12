Maui Now

Maui police have launched a first degree robbery and assault investigation into a reported stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday evening.

The victim, a 42 year old man, formerly of Colorado, suffered a stab wound and other injuries. Police say he was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment.

The incident was reported at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 near Hoʻokele Street and Pūlehu Road.

The investigation is ongoing.