Crime Statistics
Maui Police Launch Robbery/Assault Investigation Following Reported Stabbing
May 12, 2021, 2:17 PM HST
* Updated May 12, 2:18 PM
* Updated May 12, 2:18 PM
A
A
A
Maui police have launched a first degree robbery and assault investigation into a reported stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday evening.
The victim, a 42 year old man, formerly of Colorado, suffered a stab wound and other injuries. Police say he was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment.
The incident was reported at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 near Hoʻokele Street and Pūlehu Road.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1New Species of “Water Bear” Found at Haleakalā, Maui, Named After Samuel ‘Ohu Gon 2Former University of Hawai‘i QB, Colt Brennan Dies at 37 3Medical Cannabis Dispensary License Revoked for Pono Life Sciences on Maui 4Paul Morgan To Officially Announce His Candidacy for Hawaiʻi Governor May 16 5Maui County Now Accepting Applications for Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance 6Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation