Maui police responded to two burglaries, 14 vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from May 2-8, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 33 percent from the week before when three incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts increased 55 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 233 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

2 Burglaries

Hāna:

Friday, May 7, 6:44 a.m.: 12200 Hāna, Highway. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kāʻanapali:

Friday, May 7, 7:23 a.m.: 2700 block of Kekaʻa Drive, Kāʻanapali. Residential, unlawful entry.

14 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Friday, May 7, 5:05 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Highway, Haʻikū at Twin Falls. Buick, silver.

Kapalua:

Wednesday, May 5, 6:02 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Jeep, white.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, May 4, 3:57 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Commercial Center. Toyota, tan.

Friday, May 7, 11:40 p.m.: 100 block of Hoʻopili ʻAkau St., Kīhei. Toyota, brown.

Makawao:

Thursday, May 6, 5:54 a.m.: 120 Makani Road, Makawao at Kalama Intermediate School. Chevrolet, white.

Nāpili:

Sunday, May 2, 10:47 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Ford,white.

Friday, May 7, 2:31 p.m.: 1-100 Kahana Makai Road, Nāpili. Nissan, red.

Pāʻia:

Monday, May 3, 3:25 p.m.: 260 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Jim Falk GMC. Nissan, black.

Waiheʻe:

Sunday, May 2, 3:55 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Olivine Pools. BMW, white.

Tuesday, May 4, 1:18 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Olivine Pools. Jeep, silver.

Wednesday, May 5, 5:50 p.m.: 11500 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Ford, white.

Wailuku:

Monday, May 3, 11:30 p.m.: 300 block of North Market St., Wailuku. Chevrolet, white.

Unknown:

Sunday, May 2, 3:32 p.m.: Unknown location. Dodge, blue.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Thursday, May 6, 2:45 a.m.: 101 Airport Access Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport Car Rental Center. Chevrolet, red.

Thursday, May 6, 9:08 a.m.: 200 block of Lono Ave., Kahului. Jeep, white.

Thursday, May 6, 4:41 p.m.: Hāna Highway / Hoʻokele, Kahului. International, gold.

Friday, May 7, 8:28 a.m.: 200 block of Papa Place, Kahului. Ford, maroon.

Kīhei:

Sunday, May 2, 4:31 p.m.: 100 block of North Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Jeep, white.

Tuesday, May 4, 11:50 p.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Kymco, orange.

Wednesday, May 5, 8:56 a.m.: 1-100 Manino Circle, Kīhei. Toyota, green.

Friday, May 7, 7:05 a.m.: 1-100 Kūlanihākoʻi St., Kīhei. Amigo, blue.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, May 5, 11:36 a.m.: 300 block of Front St., Lahaina. Toyota, white.

Nāpili: