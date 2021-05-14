Image courtesy of Brown Chicken Brown Cow.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center added the Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band to its schedule of free Live @ the MACC concerts taking place on the Castle Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. The concert will be streamed on the MACC website, its Facebook and YouTube pages – and on Akaku Channel 55.

Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band is a national touring band whose roots originated in the Appalachian Mountains of southern West Virginia. Band members are Orion Hitzig, Xander Hitzig, Justin Morris and Matt Del Olmo, all of whom are multi-instrumental musicians that have spent over a decade together on and off stage. During that time they have created a rare and deep bond that can be heard and observed in their music. The band members listen and react to subtle nuances in each other’s playing that create spontaneous ripples of creativity and this is what makes their sound unique and recognizable from performance to performance.

The band performs original music and the occasional classic selection by musical artists who have inspired them. Their music is influenced through the band members and their respective musical backgrounds including bluegrass, gypsy, folk, old-time standards, Celtic and even classical. The band has developed a devoted following in Hawai‘i, the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Live @ the MACC series launched in November 2020 in an attempt to offer a respite during the pandemic while bringing joy to the community via the arts and various art forms. The events in the Live @ the MACC series have been a combination of drive-in movies as well as live and livestreamed concerts.











The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and art forms, in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live in-person events that meet or exceed current COVID-19 guidelines.

All the Live @ the MACC events are free of charge. Donations and support for the MACC are welcome and can be made online.

The MACC remains closed to the public on a daily basis and state and county COVID-19 guidelines dictate that this will continue for the immediate future.

“The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, while still experiencing an extended “intermission”, remains committed that – When it truly CAN happen SAFELY on Maui, it WILL happen at the MACC.”