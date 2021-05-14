Assessment at Peʻahi Road Bridge where heavy rains washed out the structure (3.9.21) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Assistance is on the way for areas affected by the March severe weather, flooding, and landslides incident after President Joseph R. Biden Jr. granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Hawaiʻi on May 13, 2021.

The declaration, designated under FEMA disaster number 4604, triggers the release of Federal funds to help affected communities in Maui County recover from the incident which occured during the period between March 8-18, 2021.

The FEMA Public Assistance Program funds will be released to Maui County to assist in emergency work for the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities.

Additionally, statewide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds will be released to help the state take action to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards in the future.

“There were many impacts in the state during this incident, this federal support will help provide some relief for the ongoing recovery and mitigation efforts,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator Luke Meyers.

HI-EMA, along with its county and private nonprofit partners, has worked in coordination with FEMA to receive the Federal Disaster Declaration and will continue to work together throughout the implementation process.

“During any incident a whole community response is needed, the unified efforts of the local, state, and federal partners made it possible to secure this funding and assistance. Recovery from any incident starts and ends at the local level, HI-EMA will continue to work with the counties as the incident recovery continues,” Meyers said.