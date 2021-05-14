Maui County Democrats will convene their Biennial Convention on May 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

The Convention will honor former State Senator J. Kalani English who retired on May 1 after 25 years of public service. Messages from Hawaiʻi’s Congressional members as well as state elected officials are being presented to Senator English. The party is reviewing candidates for the vacancy this weekend.

Delegates to the Convention will have an opportunity to speak during an “open mike” session.

The only official business of the convention is the election of executive officers which include the position of Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons for Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Education, and IT. A new Secretary and Treasurer will also be elected.

Keynote speaker will be State Party Chairperson Tyler Dos Santos-Tam who will provide an overview of the Party’s activities through and beyond COVID.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Representative Troy Hashimoto will preside as Convention Chairperson and State Senator Gil Keith-Agaran will serve as Parliamentarian. Linda Puppolo and Rosie Davis are Credential Committee Co-Chairs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To run for County Party Chair, the requirement is to be a certified member in good standing with the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi for a minimum of one year.

For more information email [email protected] or visit hawaiidemocrats.org