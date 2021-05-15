Maui News
Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool To Close May 17-21 for Repairs
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool from Monday, May 17, to Friday, May 21, for repairs to damaged fencing and entry gate.
The work will include welding of new fencing panels.
The pool will reopen on Saturday, May 22, for normal hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Department of Parks and Recreation apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause the community.
For more information, contact Duke A. Sevilla, Pool Manager at [email protected] or 808-270-6135.
