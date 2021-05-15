









































Lahaina Galleries is celebrating its 45 years of fine art sales at all of its three US locations – Wailea, Kohala and Newport Beach – from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The galleries will adhere to state guidelines for its in-person events and live social media events for those who cannot attend.

“Our anniversary show is extra-special this year, as we commemorate both 45 wonderful years of fine art sales and the opportunity to gather in person once again with our treasured ʻohana. All three of our locations are throwing a celebration on the same day. Come celebrate with us,” according to a gallery announcement.

Attending artists – Wailea:

Robert Lyn Nelson – Abstract painter and modern impressionist

Abstract painter and modern impressionist Steve Turnbull – Free-flowing wood, stone and bronze sculptures

Free-flowing wood, stone and bronze sculptures Ronaldo Macedo – Plein air impressionist of Hawaiian seascapes and landscapes

– Plein air impressionist of Hawaiian seascapes and landscapes Sienna Nelson – Daughter of Robert Lyn Nelson, contemporary impressionist

For more information and to kindly RSVP*: 800-228-2006 or [email protected]

Artists attending at other locations:

Kohala, Hawaiʻi Island

Douglas Ball – Former Disney artist, contemplative Hawaiian landscape and figurative realist

Matthew Lovein – Raku-fired ceramic pottery specialist and creator of the “Wish Keeper”

