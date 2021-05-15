Lahaina Galleries to Celebrate 45 Years with Anniversary Event at The Shops at Wailea, May 22
Lahaina Galleries is celebrating its 45 years of fine art sales at all of its three US locations – Wailea, Kohala and Newport Beach – from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The galleries will adhere to state guidelines for its in-person events and live social media events for those who cannot attend.
“Our anniversary show is extra-special this year, as we commemorate both 45 wonderful years of fine art sales and the opportunity to gather in person once again with our treasured ʻohana. All three of our locations are throwing a celebration on the same day. Come celebrate with us,” according to a gallery announcement.
Attending artists – Wailea:
- Robert Lyn Nelson – Abstract painter and modern impressionist
- Steve Turnbull – Free-flowing wood, stone and bronze sculptures
- Ronaldo Macedo – Plein air impressionist of Hawaiian seascapes and landscapes
- Sienna Nelson – Daughter of Robert Lyn Nelson, contemporary impressionist
For more information and to kindly RSVP*: 800-228-2006 or [email protected]
Artists attending at other locations:
Kohala, Hawaiʻi Island
- Douglas Ball – Former Disney artist, contemplative Hawaiian landscape and figurative realist
- Matthew Lovein – Raku-fired ceramic pottery specialist and creator of the “Wish Keeper”
Newport Beach, California
- Aldo Luongo – Italian romantic impressionist, figurative portrait artist
- Guy Buffet – whimsical humorist – figurative, landscapes and Hawaiiana
- Carrie Graber – Soft and bold impressionist with a romantic retro style
- Steve Matson – Oscar-winner for special effects, creator of “moving paintings”
- Cheryl Kline – impressionistic and serene sky paintings
- Lori Wylie – contemporary, semi-abstract etched paintings on metal