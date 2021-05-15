Lānaʻi Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Station. Courtesy photo.

An island resident was arrested on Friday on six counts of third degree arson on Lānaʻi.

Martin Eskaran Jr., 27, of Lānaʻi was charged and held on $6,000 bail.

Between the dates of Sept. 5, 2020, through May 12, 2021, there had been a total of 14 brush fires occurring throughout rural hunting areas on Pulama Lānaʻi property on Lānaʻi.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 11:27 a.m., another brush fire was reported near the area of Paliamano Gulch.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray truck near the vicinity when the fire first began. The same truck was reported near the area of two brush fires that occurred on May 12, 2021.