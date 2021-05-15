Crime Statistics
Lāna‘i Man Charged with Six Counts of Arson
May 15, 2021, 1:21 PM HST
An island resident was arrested on Friday on six counts of third degree arson on Lānaʻi.
Martin Eskaran Jr., 27, of Lānaʻi was charged and held on $6,000 bail.
Between the dates of Sept. 5, 2020, through May 12, 2021, there had been a total of 14 brush fires occurring throughout rural hunting areas on Pulama Lānaʻi property on Lānaʻi.
On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 11:27 a.m., another brush fire was reported near the area of Paliamano Gulch.
Witnesses reported seeing a gray truck near the vicinity when the fire first began. The same truck was reported near the area of two brush fires that occurred on May 12, 2021.
