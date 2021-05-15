Multiple lane closures and lane shifts will take place around the clock May 17-25 at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kakaʻalaneo Drive for permitted work on sewer system improvements for the West Maui Medical Center, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

During the 24-hours-a-day closure/shift, one north-bound lane and one south-bound lane of Honoapiʻilani Highway will remain open to allow traffic access along the route. Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signs and personnel. Work is weather permitting.

Traffic delays may occur during working hours so please plan ahead. Scheduled lane closures for state roadways are posted each Friday to http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork.