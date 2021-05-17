After more than a year of living through the pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine is finally here. Doctor Michael Shea, chief medical director and critical care physician at Maui Health provides information about the COVID-19 vaccines and addresses vaccine hesitancy.

“As a healthcare provider, the number one thing we want you to know about the COVID-19 vaccine is that it’s safe,” said Dr. Shea. “Even though these vaccines were developed quickly, they went through all the same testing and safety protocols as regular vaccines. They’ve been given to millions of people worldwide, with no safety problems.”

“The second thing we want you to know is that these vaccines are effective. They significantly reduce your chances of getting COVID, and if you do get it, your chance of getting severely ill or dying is close to zero. The vaccines also reduce your risk of giving covid to others. And they do help protect you against the new covid variants. So no matter which vaccine you get, you will be protected.”

“We believe getting vaccinated is a deeply personal choice, and we want you to have the information you need to make the decision that’s right for you,” said Dr. Shea.

To learn more, please visit MauiHealth.org/CovidVaccine.