Kalana O Maui Building in light blue. PC: County of Maui (5.18.21)

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has directed that the Kalana O Maui Building be lit in light blue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week, May 16-22, 2021.

“Our Kalana O Maui Building will be lit with light blue lights in honor of our dedicated paramedics, emergency medical technicians and Maui MedEvac personnel, our frontline heroes,” Mayor Victorino said. “We thank them all for going beyond the call to serve our community. It’s comforting to know that when there’s a medical emergency these men and women are just a 911 call away.”

The theme of National EMS Week this year is “THIS IS EMS: Caring For Our Communities.” The theme reminds everyone that EMS personnel are here to respond, support and care for the needs of our communities each and every day.