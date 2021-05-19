Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui Police Department to Continue Mask Mandate Enforcement

May 19, 2021, 2:16 PM HST
* Updated May 19, 2:40 PM
PC: Maui Police Department (left and right); County of Maui (middle photo).

The Maui Police Department today issued a statement saying that officers will continue enforcement of the mandatory mask mandate throughout the county as outlined in Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s Public Health Emergency Rules. 

Last week Thursday, Governor David Ige said he will continue to maintain the mask mandate here in Hawaiʻi even though the CDC has loosened its mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. 

Mayor Victorino said he supports the governor’s decision. “Although the CDC has come out and provided guidance… saying that masks are not required or not necessary for those who are fully vaccinated, the biggest question that I would be asking is, who knows the difference,” Mayor Victorino said during a Friday press briefing. “We’re not there yet. If I’m correct, right now Maui County first doses stand at 53 percent. Fully vaccinated is at 42 percent. We’re still a ways off ladies and gentlemen, so we need to continue to be vigilant.”

Mayor Victorino said he supports a statewide approach to mask regulations and the decision of Gov. Ige not to lift the mandate at this time.

“Really, good physical distancing, wearing of a mask, and vaccinations is probably your best bet to prevent yourself and your family from getting very sick. So those naysayers out there who continuously bombard (and) say ‘open up, take off your mask, (you) don’t need them’… you know we’ve got all of you going from one direction to another. It is for your well-being and safety, we ask you to continue doing what we ask as far as good hygiene, physical distancing and mask wearing. Also getting vaccinated… It’s not for me. It’s not for the government. It’s for you, your family and your community,” said Mayor Victorino as a reminder at his latest press briefing on Tuesday.

The Maui Police Department issued a press release today saying, “We understand these are trying times for everyone and thank the community for their continued cooperation.”

