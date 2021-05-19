Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.7 feet 08:09 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:12 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:28 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:14 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 10:37 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 03:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of northwest swells will maintain mainly small surf along the north and west facing shores into next week. A series of small, long period swells will keep the surf from going flat along the south facing shores into next week as well. The locally strong trade winds will maintain a small to medium surf along the east facing shores into Saturday. Thereafter, the surf becomes small as the trade wind turns lighter.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.