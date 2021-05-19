Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of northwest swells will maintain mainly small surf along the north and west facing shores into next week. A series of small, long period swells will keep the surf from going flat along the south facing shores into next week as well. The locally strong trade winds will maintain a small to medium surf along the east facing shores into Saturday. Thereafter, the surf becomes small as the trade wind turns lighter.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com