Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.7 feet 08:09 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:28 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:14 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 10:37 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 03:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of northwest swells will maintain mainly small surf along the north and west facing shores into next week. A series of small, long period swells will keep the surf from going flat along the south facing shores into next week as well. The locally strong trade winds will maintain a small to medium surf along the east facing shores into Saturday. Thereafter, the surf becomes small as the trade wind turns lighter. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
