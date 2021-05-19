The Construction Industry of Maui announced two award recipients of the trade council’s Annual Bob Poulson Scholarships. This year each recipient was awarded $15,000.

Sheldon Dudoit-Caban

Sheldon Dudoit-Caban, a Senior at Kamehameha School holds a 3.90 GPA and has been on the Principal’s List for three consecutive years, earned the honors of Headmaster’s List this year and has begun early collegiate level coursework. Athletically, he is team captain of the KSM Varsity Volleyball team and was named to the MIL Second Team. Sheldon is also a Christian Disciple at the Jesus is Alive Church where he provides regular maintenance stewardship and fundraising volunteer work. Currently working as a Summer intern for Goodfellow Brothers, in the Fall of ’21 Sheldon will attend Central Washington University to pursue a degree in Construction Management.

Connor Kong, a Senior at Maui High holds a 4.18 GPA, is a member of the National Honors Society and one of Maui High’s Valedictorians. Connor is an outstanding Soccer Player earning MIL First Team Honors and Captain of the Maui High Team. In Field and Track, awards include MIL runner-up in the 3000m event and team Co-Captain. Connor’s volunteer works include the Ioa Preschool Fair, Alzheimer Walk and BBBs Tutoring. In the Fall of ’21, Conner will be attending George Fox University in Oregon to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Our scholarship celebration banquet to recognize and honor these all-stars is Wednesday, May 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Cafe O’Lei at the Mill House. “The CIM is extremely proud of these recipients and all applicants. We will continue to foster young bright minds and their pursuit of higher education. We hope their hearts lead them home to Maui,” according to the Construction Industry of Maui.