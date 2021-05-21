Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea has completed a center-wide renovation with upgrades to “restore a Hawaiian sense of place and timeless sophistication” to the shopping and dining destination. The center also continues to open new boutiques and eateries that join it’s roster of retailers and restaurants.

“The revitalization reinforces our commitment that our customers experience a truly enjoyable time while visiting The Shops, surrounded by a welcoming design that embodies the history of Wailea and the home Island,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager, and Vice President Property Management for The Festival Companies, the Development Manager, Leasing Agent and Property Management Company for The Shops at Wailea.

“The new common area improvements were inspired by the cultural significance of canoe building, which is closely tied to the meaning of the word Wailea. In Hawaiian, wai is fresh water and Lea is a Hawaiian deity of canoe building,” said Ros Schurgin, CEO of The Festival Companies.

“The common areas have been transformed from spaces previously dominated by large fountains, to abundant seating areas and landscaping symbolic of canoes, woven furniture, patterned flooring and lighting inspired by the many terrains that form the island,” said Schurgin.

Executives say the design and place making were also informed by Hawaiʻi’s traditional land-division system, known as ahupuaʻa which flows from the mountain to the sea, and by Maui’s Haleakalā volcano towering over the Wailea coast.

The revitalization begins with The Shops new focal entrance at the intersection of Wailea Ike and Wailea Alanui Drives located at the peak of the property which points to the entrance of the “Upper Mountain” luxury wing. From the Upper Valley, cascading water and stairways flow toward the “Middle Valley” retail and restaurant space which connects guests directly to the “Lower Valley” gathering and performance areas, surrounded by clusters of retail and restaurants to explore. The renovation includes new center wide signage and wayfinding to inform visitors of the many areas to explore within the center.

In culmination of the completion of the revitalization, The Shops at Wailea also unveiled its new logo, which is a creative interpretation of the sickle-shaped leaves of the koa tree and arranged in a style that echoes the shape of a canoe.

Executives say The Shops at Wailea renovation added vibrancy to the center’s unique selection of retail boutiques, eateries and restaurants.

Lappert’s Ice Cream has expanded into a new location in the Lower Valley, doubling its size to serve its signature ice cream specialties and new café concept; Island Vintage Coffee will also open its café and unique shave ice offerings in the Lower Valley this fall. Waikīkī Brewing Company, Wailea opened in the Lower Valley in April. In the Mid Valley, Travis Mathew, the golf apparel & lifestyle brand inspired by the California coast debuts in the summer, and OluKai Hawaiian- inspired footwear opens in the fall. The Shops also continues to expand its services with the newly opened Doctors on Call urgent care.

“Repeat visitors and first-time visitors can rest assured that The Shops at Wailea’s dedication to culture will continue. We look forward to our guests enjoying Hawaiian activities, live evening music and hula,” said Diana Whitt, “once COVID restrictions are lifted.”