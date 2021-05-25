Resort Mask Signage. PC: County of Maui.

“Imminent changes” to state emergency rules related to youth ocean sports and mask-wearing will be discussed during an afternoon press conference hosted by the governor, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced.

Mayor Victorino said that as Hawaii’s vaccination rates go up and new COVID cases come down, another step forward can be taken on the road to recovery.

Participants in the afternoon event include: Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, state health director Dr. Libby Char, and mayors of respective counties.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

Background:

Earlier this month, on May 13, Governor David Ige said he would continue to maintain the mask mandate here in Hawaiʻi even though the CDC, at the time, had loosened its mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. The four county mayors have been in discussion with the governor on the statewide approach to mask mandates.

Last week, Maui professional surfer, Ian Walsh spoke out about the restriction on ocean sport competitions for kids and its impact on youth. While he understands the incremental changes to the mandates surrounding COVID-19, Walsh said he thinks the time is now for surf kids to not be excluded and be able to participate in their sport. His comments came in the wake of a community organized sign waving demonstration at Lahaina Harbor held earlier in the week.