Southwest Airlines today launched a Memorial Day weekend fare sale, offering fares as low as $49 one-way.

Customers can book today, May 25, 2021, through June 10, 2021, 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Continental US, interisland Hawaiʻi, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel are valid Aug. 17, 2021, through Nov. 5, 2021. Travel continental US to/from Hawaiʻi is valid Aug. 9, 2021, through Nov. 5, 2021.

Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout date requirements apply. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com. Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Fresno, Calif. and Las Vegas

As low as $89 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Houston (Bush)

As low as $94 one-way nonstop between Denver and Minneapolis/St. Paul

As low as $139 one-way nonstop between San Diego and Honolulu (Oʻahu).

These $49 fares, throughout the carrier’s published flight schedule now open through Nov. 5, 2021, can be purchased online.

Southwest Airlines Fare Sale Rules

Purchase from May 25, 2021, through June 10, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Continental US, interisland Hawaiʻi, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel are valid Aug. 17, 2021, through Nov. 5, 2021. Travel continental US to/from Hawaiʻi is valid Aug. 9, 2021, through Nov. 5, 2021. Continental US travel is blacked out Sept. 3, 2021, and Sept. 6, 2021. Travel Hawaiʻi to the continental US is blacked out Aug. 9, 2021, through Aug. 15, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental US and interisland Hawaiʻi travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples; Ft. Lauderdale; Miami; West Palm Beach; Tampa; Orlando; Sarasota/Bradenton; Pensacola; Panama City, Fla.; Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Savannah/Hilton Head; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo.; Las Vegas; Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Bozeman, Mont. are valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples; Ft. Lauderdale; Miami; West Palm Beach; Tampa; Orlando; Sarasota/Bradenton; Pensacola; Panama City, Fla.; Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Savannah/Hilton Head; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo.; Las Vegas; Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Bozeman, Mont. are valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel between Ft. Myers/Naples; Ft. Lauderdale; Miami; West Palm Beach; Tampa; Orlando; Sarasota/Bradenton; Pensacola; Panama City, Fla.; Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Savannah/Hilton Head; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo.; Las Vegas; Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Bozeman, Mont. are valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel the continental US to/from Hawaiʻi is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all US and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won’t be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that’s not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

*At Southwest Airlines, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancel fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).