Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:27 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:51 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:35 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:06 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but there will be a steady pulse of small to moderate swells from both the S and NW. Several swell sources in the S hemisphere will keep some semblance of surf along S facing shores through the holiday weekend. Long travel distances reduces confidence in the details of the timing of larger pulses. Surf along N facing shores will trend higher today, downward on Friday and Saturday, then back up again with a larger swell Sunday and Monday that will likely linger into the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.