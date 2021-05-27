Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio...
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:27 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:51 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:35 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:06 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but there will be a steady pulse of small to moderate swells from both the S and NW. Several swell sources in the S hemisphere will keep some semblance of surf along S facing shores through the holiday weekend. Long travel distances reduces confidence in the details of the timing of larger pulses. Surf along N facing shores will trend higher today, downward on Friday and Saturday, then back up again with a larger swell Sunday and Monday that will likely linger into the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors  2New York Woman Found Deceased on Lahaina Pali Trail in West Maui  3Navy Comments on “Russian Hydrographic Vessel” Off Hawaiian Islands  4Health Department Shuts Down Kahului Restaurant for “Imminent Health Hazard”  5Total Lunar Eclipse Viewable in Hawaiʻi Overnight  6DOH: Variants are Dominant COVID-19 in Hawai‘i